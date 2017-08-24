LOOK: Indiana's new alternate uniform honors late coach Terry Hoeppner
Hoeppner died of brain cancer in June 2007.
Indiana unveiled new alternate uniforms on Thursday honoring the late Terry Hoeppner. The uniforms don't look all that different from Indiana's regular ensemble, but there's one major homage to Hoeppner's legacy.
From the official release:
Developed in collaboration with Indiana University Athletics, the "Hep's Rock" alternate uniforms pay homage to team tradition and serve as a tribute to the 10-year anniversary of the passing of former Head Football Coach, Terry Hoeppner. Coach Hoeppner's legacy includes the creation of a ritual that the Hoosiers still practice today. In 2005, Hoeppner had a limestone boulder that was found in the practice field removed and installed at the north end zone of Memorial Stadium. The boulder was dubbed "The Rock" and prior to the start of each home game, the Hoosiers would touch "The Rock" before running onto the field. Hoeppner died of brain cancer on June 19, 2007, and The Rock (renamed "Hep's Rock" in 2010) now serves as motivation for the team as well as a tribute to Hoeppner's influence on the football program.
Check them out.
Overall, I like them. Over the years I've given Adidas a lot of grief for their uniforms, but I think they got these right.
