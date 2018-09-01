LOOK: Iowa football fans turn farming combine into incredible tailgate machine
And it took something, like, 1,000 hours to do so, according to KGAN
Nothing says Iowa like farm equipment, so guess what showed up at the Hawkeye tailgate before Saturday's opener against Northern Illinois?
Farm equipment!
This wasn't just any old plow or tractor, however. As KGAN's Mitch Fick documented on Twitter, a select group of Iowa fans spent "about 1,000 hours" transforming a combine -- or a large machine usually drawn by tractor to harvest crops -- into what they're calling a Hakweye TUV (tailgate utility vehicle). That TUV, monster wheels and Hawkeyes paint included, made its debut in the pregame parking lots.
The results? Well, they're about as exactly as expected if you imagined a towering piece of all-black machinery surrounded by Iowa fans and grill smoke. So, in other words, pretty awesome.
