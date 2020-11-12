Remsen St. Mary's defeated Motezuma on Thursday in an Iowa eight-on-eight high school football game that ended with a history-making score of 108-94. With their 14-point victory, the Hawks not only move on to the eight-man prep football state final, but have also set the record for most points scored in Iowa high school football history.

As Owen Siebring, sports director of KMEG in Sioux City, Ia, noted in his live Twitter coverage of the game, things hit the ground running fast. At the end of the first quarter, Montezuma led 28-21. The game was tied through three quarters at 74 points each. Once Remsen St. Mary's broke into the triple digits, the scoreboard at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, IA malfunctioned.

Both teams entered this game undefeated but there was no way that anyone with any knowledge of this form of football and these rosters could have predicted this outcome. Eight-on-eight football should lead to high scoring games with more open space for offenses to work with, but this kind of scoring output was historically unheard of. Last week, for example, the Hawks defeated Audubon High School by a score of "just" 42-27, and they had to overcome a 20-point deficit to do so.

In a preview of this matchup, RCM coach Tim Osterman told Justin Rust of the Sioux City Journal that the best way to stop the high powered offense of their opponents would be to outscore them.

"I suppose that's part of the strategy. The best defense is the offense," Osterman said. "I think we can do those things, I think we can win in the run game. When you play the game, it can be a totally different story. If we can keep their offense off the field, we are in good shape. We know they can score, we just have to get a few stops so hopefully, we can control the clock longer."

This probably wasn't what the coach had in mind, but in a way he did end up being right with the approach. Hopefully his team's next win won't require a Wilt Chamberlain-like performance to do so.