LOOK: Iowa State trolls Oklahoma by planting its flag on the field after upset win

Iowa State just pulled a Baker Mayfield on Baker Mayfield after beating Oklahoma

After knocking off Ohio State in Columbus, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield took a victory lap with an OU flag and then dramatically planted it at midfield. Mayfield later apologized, but that little bit of showmanship received enough attention that it seemed certain we'd see another instance of flag-planting by a visiting team.

It just wasn't at all expected from Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Iowa State in Norman. 

Iowa State's comeback from 24-10 to stun the Sooners 38-31 was capitalized by the Cyclones planting the Iowa state flag (the state flag of Iowa, for clarification, not the Iowa State flag) into the field at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

