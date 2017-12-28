LOOK: Judge grants motion to delay trial for Georgia fan attending Rose Bowl

A Georgia fan has a pretty darn good reason to be absent from his trial on Jan. 2: the Rose Bowl between his beloved Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners.

According to a Chatham County court document, an unnamed plaintiff in a case asked for, and was granted by a judge, an emergency motion for continuance that would delay his trial so he can attend the Rose Bowl with his brother, who obtained tickets and travel accommodations to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

A colleague's emergency motion to get a trial moved given the Dawgs appearance in the Rose Bowl. Great read. Judge granted it without hesitation. Dawgs. pic.twitter.com/qKpRBsV0Ct — Sarah(B.I.)G. (@sarahg1561) December 28, 2017

"The undersigned counsel for Plaintiff learned on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, that his gracious older brother has procured tickets and travel accommodations for him to attend the 'Granddaddy of Them All', the 104th Rose Bowl Game, where the 2017 SEC Champion University of Georgia Bulldogs ('Dawgs'), will face the Sooners from the University of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2018," the motion states. "If the undersigned attends the game, he will need to travel home from California on January 2, 2018, and he will therefore be unable to appear at the bench trial as currently scheduled."

Of course, [/puts on internet lawyer hat] cases get continued for a number of reasons all the time, some of which are important and some of which are not. This could simply be an elaborate and outstanding explanation for a simple reschedule, but who's to say it's not a legitimate reason? Not us.

Wink of the CBS Eye to Reddit CFB