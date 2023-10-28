Kansas fans are pulling out all the stops while celebrating the Jayhawks' massive 38-33 upset over No. 6 Oklahoma. KU faithful removed one of the goalposts from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and marched it down the street to Potter Lake, where they tossed it into the water.

It didn't take long for supporters to get to the goalpost after the win. Fans stormed the field mere seconds after the Jayhawks' defense denied Oklahoma's last-second throw to the end zone. Broadcast cameras caught the moment the goalpost came down.

Photos were later posted to social media showing the goalpost submerged in Potter Lake's waters.

Kansas has every reason to celebrate Saturday's win. It was the program's first triumph against the Sooners since 1997, though the Jayhawks have come close in recent years. Kansas also secured bowl eligibility for a second straight season under coach Lance Leipold, logging its sixth win of the 2023 season.

The Sooners -- who had a fairly easy path to the postseason -- now face little margin for error if they want to make the College Football Playoff. OU even has work to do if it wants to lock down a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game as it is now one of five teams with one loss in conference play.