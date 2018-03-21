LOOK: Kansas football fans put up interstate billboard, call for dismissal of AD

Kansas football has had a rough decade. Since the 2010 season, the first year after Mark Mangino's dismissal, the Jayhawks have managed to go 15-81 and 4-67 in the Big 12.

Not surprisingly, with results like those, there are portions of the fanbase that are extremely unhappy with the football program, and some of them have taken to advertising their feelings.

A group from the website SaveKSFB.com placed a billboard on I-70 near Topeka, Kansas, which quotes ESPN's Dan LeBatard describing the state of the football program. LeBatard describes Kansas football as "the most incompetent thing I've seen in major sports."

A visit to the website makes it clear that those behind the billboard believe the best route toward saving Kansas football is to fire athletic director Sheahon Zenger.

"In the 127 years of football that have been played at Kansas, we have never endured a stretch of futility as we are currently witnessing under the administration of athletic director Sheahon Zenger," begins the mission statement at the site. It continues until it calls for school chancellor Douglas A. Girod to fire Zenger, finishing with "enough is enough."

Zenger took over at Kansas in February 2011, after Mangino had been fired. He fired Turner Gill following the 2011 season and replaced him with Charlie Weis. He then hired David Beaty to replace Weis after three seasons.

Beaty's Kansas teams have gone 3-33 (1-26) during his three seasons with the Jayhawks.