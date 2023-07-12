Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was recently named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Now, he is gunning for best-dressed at Big 12 Media Days, and it is all because of an accessory to his overall outfit: a Cuban link chain with a small digital screen that plays an almost two-minute long video of his highlights

The Kansas football Twitter account posted a video of Daniels explaining the inspiration behind the chain.

"Got a nice little Cuban link chain right here man," Daniels said. "We got the piece playing the highlights because, honestly, if it wasn't for me making a few of these plays on here, I wouldn't be where I'm at today. Just a reminder everywhere I'm walking around, this is what I do. I like to play football. I like to play quarterback and score touchdowns."

Daniels is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign, his first year as Kansas' full-time starter. He helped lead the Jayhawks to their best record in 15 years, compiling a 5-3 record as a starter in regular season games. He suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for over a month, though he was able to return to play the final three games of the year.

Daniels finished the year completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also rushed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns, with four games in which he had at least 50 rushing yards.