Lane Kiffin made sure the postgame celebration after Ole Miss' 24-19 win over No. 4 LSU came with a side of trolling. Shocking, right? Just minutes after the No. 13 ranked Rebels extended their unbeaten start to 5-0, Kiffin took to social media to have a little fun at the expense of LSU coach Brian Kelly.

Earlier in the week, Kelly had confidently predicted that LSU would keep the Magnolia Trophy in Baton Rouge "where it deserves to be." Kiffin, naturally, had other plans.

Within 30 minutes of the final whistle, Kiffin shared a photo of Kelly's quote.

Kiffin's trolling didn't stop there. Even his dog, Juice, posted to his own social media account a photo of a Rebels-themed hat with the text, "BRIAN KELLY CAN'T RUN THE DAMN BALL."

Kiffin later joked in the postgame press conference about the win and its ripple effect, noting that avoiding a $500,000 fine for a field storm, "gets you half of one of [LSU's] defensive backs," a tongue-in-cheek reference to the transfer portal.

Ole Miss put together a performance that left little doubt about their status as an SEC contender, controlling both sides of the ball. LSU, which had allowed only four touchdowns in its first four games, struggled to keep up. The Tigers managed just 254 total yards while converting only 2 of 11 third-down opportunities.

LSU's game was particularly ineffective without starting running back Caden Durham, producing just 57 yards on 22 carries, while injuries at receiver and heavy defensive pressure left quarterback Garrett Nussmeier unable to consistently generate offense.

Even with a few costly turnovers and 14 penalties that could have widened the margin, Ole Miss dominated the game flow.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss repeatedly found open space, making decisive plays to finish 23 of 39 for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

By the time the final whistle blew, Ole Miss had not only handed LSU its first loss of the season but also added another statement win to Lane Kiffin's growing list of signature victories in Oxford.