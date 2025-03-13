EA Sports held a photoshoot for "College Football 26," and a leaked photograph showing a potential version of the Deluxe Edition cover is real, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello confirms. Several coaches are involved in the promotional material this time around, including Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Ryan Day.

Smart, Day and Penn State's James Franklin are identifiable on the leaked cover, as are several players, including Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton.

EA Sports has yet to reveal any details about "College Football 26," though it did confirm in January via social media that it will drop sometime in the summer. Previous entries in the series were typically released in July.

EA revived its college football-based video game series, previously called "NCAA Football," in 2024 after a hiatus spanning more than a decade. The cover for "College Football 25" featured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

An overwhelming majority of players around the FBS opted into a name, image and likeness deal allowing them to be represented in the game itself. The cover athletes were also compensated for their appearance in promotional material.