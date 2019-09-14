LOOK: Liberty coach Hugh Freeze upgrades to custom sideline seating area for game vs. Buffalo

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze will have his own custom-made seat for a third consecutive week on Saturday night as the Flames take on Buffalo in their home-opener. Some may even confuse the first-year Liberty coach as the band director, even.

Due to a staph infection that required back surgery and subsequently forced him to coach from the press box in Weeks 1 and 2, Freeze will coach Saturday night against the Bulls from an elevated seating area located on the sideline, replete with a music stand, a railed barrier on three sides and a chair.

It’s not the Booger Mobile, but Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is coaching from this vantage point on the sidelines for tonight’s game against Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/izw8ce4CQE — Damien Sordelett (@DamienSordelett) September 14, 2019

In Week 1, Freeze coached against Syracuse from the press box in the comfort of a hospital bed. And in Week 2 last weekend, he coached in a medical chair that very much resembled a dental chair. It's an encouraging sign that he's able to get to field level and coach from a normal chair, especially given that he had to take time away from fall camp shortly after his surgery to make a recovery from the procedure.

The Flames welcome Buffalo at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.