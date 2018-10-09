LOOK: Louisville unveils special red-on-red 'Hard Knox' alternate uniforms with gold flecks

When the Louisville Cardinals take the field against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, they'll be wearing gold.

Or at least flecks of it.

As announced in collaboration with Adidas Football on Tuesday, the Cardinals will be wearing special alternate uniforms for their pre-Halloween ACC clash. Deemed the Primeknit A1 "Hard Knox" uniforms, the limited-time outfit has never been used before, and its red-on-red theme acts as an ode to Fort Knox with everything from gold-fleck sleeve prints to Old English "L" logos.

Worth our weight in gold.

As Adidas announced, a lot of history went into the design, which includes red chrome helmets and solid-gold number outlines:

Inspired by the Kentucky army base, just 30 miles away from the University of Louisville, the Cardinals' new adidas Primeknit A1 "Hard Knox" alternate uniforms pay homage to both the home the U.S. Bullion Depository, one of the nation's largest precious mineral reserves, and the historical site's military past. As an ode to Fort Knox, the overarching theme was a collaborative design between University of Louisville Athletics and adidas Football to create a new signature look for the Cardinals. Additional design details include watermarked tributes to the original Louisville flag, which have been sublimated on the side panels of the jersey. This covert design includes three Fleur-de-lis symbols on the left panel and a circle of 13 stars on the right panel. These elements both symbolize the 13 states that existed when they city of Louisville was founded in 1778, and honor King Louis XVI, for whom the city was named after France's military support during the American Revolution.

The red and gold jerseys will be paired with Adidas' adizero 5-star and FREAK cleats, the company announced, along with red adizero 5-star gloves featuring an over-sized Old English "L" logo with gold flakes.