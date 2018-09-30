LOOK: LSU football players honor fallen basketball player Wayde Sims prior to game

LSU football players took the field Saturday night vs. Ole Miss in Baton Rouge with heavy hearts, one day after basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed in Baton Rouge near the campus of Southern University following an early morning altercation outside of a Subway restaurant.

Players honored their fallen classmate in a variety of ways, and the crowd held a moment of silence prior to the team taking the field.

A moment to remember Wayde Sims pic.twitter.com/kvg3jxtLhd — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 30, 2018

This is for Wayde pic.twitter.com/ON53yIMhnI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 30, 2018

LSU basketball coach Will Wade released a statement Friday morning.

"We are all devastated," he said. "We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."

Baton Rouge police arrested 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

"On behalf of LSU, I would like to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney's office and all law enforcement involved in this case for their hard work, diligence and pursuit of justice," athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "Along with LSU Athletics, the entire LSU family continues to mourn the loss of Wayde Sims. Our thoughts today are with his family, friends and teammates."

Sims was a native of Baton Rouge, who played two seasons for the Tigers basketball team.