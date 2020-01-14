LOOK: LSU players and coaches light up victory cigars after winning national championship
The Tigers' winning locker room was a bunch of cigar smoke
No. 1 LSU is certainly enjoying its 42-25 win over No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It's an extra special victory, too, seeing as the game was played in New Orleans and coached by Louisiana-native Ed Orgeron. What's one way to celebrate a monumental win such as this one? Cigars, apparently.
After the game, players and coaches alike were given cigars as they celebrated in their locker room. That led to a massive cloud of smoke emanating into the hallways underneath the stands. In tight quarters, that may be fun for LSU, but not so much for everyone else.
To boot, for as much fun as the cigars are, they clearly aren't allowed in the stadium and pose a safety hazard. It didn't take too long for a police officer to put an end to the celebration.
The celebratory tobacco may have been short-lived, but if there's one thing you can expect from LSU -- both its team and its fan base -- it's that it's going to party hard when the occasion calls for it (and even when it doesn't). Since this was the program's first national championship in more than a decade, there's only one thing that could be said: smoke 'em if you got 'em.
