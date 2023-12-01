The LSU Tigers are pushing hard for quarterback Jayden Daniels to win the Heisman Trophy, and they are taking the fight right to his main competition. LSU purchased a billboard featuring Daniels in Las Vegas, where Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will play in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday.

Daniels and Nix have been going back and forth as the Heisman frontrunners for most of the season, and the Tigers want to send a message to the voters before Nix takes on the Washington Huskies in Vegas. The billboard sits along I-15 and features a picture of the LSU quarterback along with the caption, "That kid Jayden."

In its social media post about the billboard, LSU also included a link to a webpage making Daniels' case for the Heisman.

Daniels has had an exceptional season, and there isn't much more he could have done to win the award. The Tigers quarterback completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. On top of that damage in the passing game, Daniels also gave defenses fits with his legs, rushing for 1,135 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Daniels, he won't get a conference championship game to make a final case to the voters. Nix will try to do just that Friday, when he will get a chance to build upon his 3,906 passing yards, 159 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns.

LSU and Daniels just need to hope the Washington defense can give Nix more problems than the last time they met in October, when the Ducks quarterback threw for 337 yards and a pair of touchdowns.