LOOK: LSU star Derrius Guice makes child's day with sweet gesture on Christmas

Turns out, LSU running back Derrius Guice is known by another alias: Santa Claus.

The Tigers' star offensive player made a young fan's Christmas wish come true this holiday season by signing a football and personally delivering the gift on Christmas Eve.

The story begins in October when Alexis, a young LSU fan, asked Santa for an autographed football from Guice. He caught wind of the Christmas wish and posted it on his Twitter account. On Christmas Eve, Guice followed through on Alexis' request and did not just sign a football for her but personally delivered it to her house and spent some time with his young fan and her family.

Santa called me and I had to deliver a special gift this Christmas 😎💕 Merry Christmas Alexis🎁 pic.twitter.com/95ZqSUEmQd — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) December 25, 2017

I’m crying right now as a type this message on the way back home from New Orleans finally meeting Alexis and personally delivering her Christmas gift! I never in a million years from south Baton Rouge ever expected to be a 10 year old’s Christmas gift! You really opened my eyes💕 pic.twitter.com/iRSJxU7pVN — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) December 25, 2017

The holiday season is always a busy time for college football players as they try to balance bowl preparation and family time. For Guice to carve out an evening with a young fan makes this one of the best college football stories of the year.

LSU plays Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, and it will likely be the last game for Guice as he weighs his decision for the upcoming NFL Draft.