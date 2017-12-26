LOOK: LSU star Derrius Guice makes child's day with sweet gesture on Christmas
The LSU running back made a young fan's Christmas wish come true this season
Turns out, LSU running back Derrius Guice is known by another alias: Santa Claus.
The Tigers' star offensive player made a young fan's Christmas wish come true this holiday season by signing a football and personally delivering the gift on Christmas Eve.
The story begins in October when Alexis, a young LSU fan, asked Santa for an autographed football from Guice. He caught wind of the Christmas wish and posted it on his Twitter account. On Christmas Eve, Guice followed through on Alexis' request and did not just sign a football for her but personally delivered it to her house and spent some time with his young fan and her family.
The holiday season is always a busy time for college football players as they try to balance bowl preparation and family time. For Guice to carve out an evening with a young fan makes this one of the best college football stories of the year.
LSU plays Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, and it will likely be the last game for Guice as he weighs his decision for the upcoming NFL Draft.
-
Texas Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Texas Bowl on Wednesday
-
Foster Farms Bowl pick, live stream
Everything you need to know to pick the Foster Farms Bowl and watch it online Wednesday
-
Pinstripe Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to pick the Pinstripe Bowl and watch it online Wednesday
-
Independence Bowl prediction, watch live
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Independence Bowl on Wednesday
-
College football bowl odds, picks 2017
SportsLine's computer model simulated every college bowl game 10,000 times, with surprising...
-
Cactus Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Cactus Bowl on Tuesday
Add a Comment