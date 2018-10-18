LOOK: LSU to wear color-changing helmets with alternate uniforms vs. Mississippi State
These will be LSU's most dramatic alternates in years
LSU doesn't like to mess with its look, usually opting to shuffle varying degrees of white for home games. It could be white pants with a white helmet, white helmet with a white jersey or a white-out look. Something about Mississippi State, however, tends to make the Tigers go bolder. Two years ago, LSU wore gold jerseys to pay homage to teams from the 1940s against MSU (and this happened). On Saturday, LSU will play its homecoming game in more "modern"-looking white threads with -- wait for it -- color-changing chrome helmets.
These jerseys are commemorating the centennial anniversary of "The Silent Season," and the players won't wear names to honor the unknown soldiers that never returned from World War I.
There have been rumors buzzing around these jerseys since a photo of the helmet was leaked earlier in the week, and LSU confirmed the alternates on Thursday. It's certainly a rare departure from the team's more classic looks, but the jerseys have a clear statement behind them.
LSU is coming off its biggest win so far this year against Georgia, and is looking to take that momentum in Saturday's game against No. 22 Mississippi State. It will be interesting to see how the color changing effect looks under the Death Valley lights.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanford at ASU pick, live stream
Bryce Love's status is still unknown because of an ankle injury
-
Midseason surprises, disappointments
While all eyes have been on Ed Orgeron and LSU, even more are shocked by Nebraska's historically...
-
College football expert picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, picks
Josh Nagel called Mississippi State's upset of LSU in 2017
-
SEC Week 8 picks against the spread
The rivalry known as 'The Third Saturday in October' headlines a loaded SEC slate
-
Stanford vs. Arizona State picks, odds
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Arizona State and Stanford