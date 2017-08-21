LOOK: Maryland to wear 125th anniversary of football throwback uniforms

The Terps will wear these against Indiana on Oct. 28.

The 2017 season will be a special one for Maryland, as it will mark the 125th season of Maryland football. That's a lot of football games, and to celebrate the occasion, the Terps have released images of the special anniversary uniforms they'll be wearing.

Maryland will wear these on Oct. 28 against Indiana.

Now that we've seen them, it's time to judge them.

They're bad. OK, they're not all bad. The helmets look nice, but the rest of it is bad. They look wholly generic, though I suppose that's what all uniforms looked like 125 years ago, so at least they're realistic.

Either way, it's a shame the Terps weren't wearing these uniforms on Monday because they're best viewed during a solar eclipse.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories