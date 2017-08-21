LOOK: Maryland to wear 125th anniversary of football throwback uniforms

The 2017 season will be a special one for Maryland, as it will mark the 125th season of Maryland football. That's a lot of football games, and to celebrate the occasion, the Terps have released images of the special anniversary uniforms they'll be wearing.

Maryland will wear these on Oct. 28 against Indiana.

On October 28th, we celebrate our homecoming and pay homage to the 125 seasons of Maryland Football! #RaiseHigh || #Terps125 pic.twitter.com/cikQftA74y — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 21, 2017

Inspired by the threads worn in the 1940's when the school's colors were black & gold. #RaiseHigh || #Terps125 pic.twitter.com/vBFlwMaR5a — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 21, 2017

Now that we've seen them, it's time to judge them.

They're bad. OK, they're not all bad. The helmets look nice, but the rest of it is bad. They look wholly generic, though I suppose that's what all uniforms looked like 125 years ago, so at least they're realistic.

Either way, it's a shame the Terps weren't wearing these uniforms on Monday because they're best viewed during a solar eclipse.