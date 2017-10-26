LOOK: Maryland unveils some very yellow uniforms for its homecoming game

When Maryland takes the field Saturday for its homecoming game against Indiana, it will look a bit different than you're used to -- unless you're 125 years old.

The special uniforms the Terrapins will be wearing this weekend are designed to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the football program's existence. They went winless in that inaugural season, and these uniforms (based off the school's look from the 1940s, for some reason) are just another L for the program.

Take a look:

Those are quite yellow and, well, bad. I'm generally a fan of digging up throwbacks for a special occasion but only if the throwbacks are good or, as an alternative, so odd and crazy that they're amusing. These are neither.

The biggest shock of all is that the Maryland state flag is nowhere to be found on these unis, which basically marks the first time in the past 20 years that the school has decided to not make sweet love to that design.

Anyway, good luck to the Maryland Caution Tape in the big game this weekend.