Miami upped its sideline bling game last season when the turnover chain was joined by touchdown rings. Well on Thursday night as the Hurricanes got their 2020 season started against UAB, it took nearly a quarter before the team got to flash their newest piece of jewelry: "Touchdown Rings 2.0."

Last year's rings were two full knuckle sets with one reading "Hurri" and the other reading "canes." The 2.0 edition puts the focus on the Miami area, with one hand reading "The" and the other reading "Crib." According to the school, the rings weight 100 grams combined (50 grams each), are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones.

The rings took nearly three months to create and nearly a full quarter before they were broken out in celebration, as Miami fell into an early 7-0 hole to UAB after the Blazers scored on a short field set up by a special teams error. The Hurricanes had a 4th and 1 from their own 34 yard line, facing the potential of a three-and-out after allowing the touchdown and Manny Diaz elected to go for it with a handoff to Cam'Ron Harris. The junior running back showed great vision on the play, finding a seam in the defense and breaking through not only for a first down but 66 yards and a game-tying touchdown.

Between the turnover chain and the touchdown rings, Miami continues to set the pace for celebratory jewelry in college football.