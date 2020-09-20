No. 17 Miami (FL) didn't get a turnover in the season-opening win over UAB, which meant that the debut of the fourth edition of the vaunted "Turnover Chain" had to wait one week. Al Blades Jr., was the lucky player who allowed the Hurricanes to unveil its signature prop on Saturday night against No. 18 Louisville.

Blades stepped under a receiver and picked off the pass from Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham at the Hurricanes 42-yard line to put an end to a Louisville drive and preserve a 20-6 lead heading into the half.

This might be the best "Turnover Chain" yet. It features the state of Florida with the famous Miami "U" in the middle. The state of Florida charm weighs 300 grams, weighs 2 kilograms and is rougly 30 inches long. There are 700 green sapphires and 700 orange sapphires inside of the logo. The Florida portion contains roughly 1,900 white sapphires.

The school says that the new "Turnover Chain" took roughly three months to build.

The "Turnover Chain" is iconic, but it isn't the only piece of football jewelry that Miami has. The Hurricanes debuted the second edition of the "touchdown rings" in the season-opener vs. the Blazers. One touchdown ring has the word "The" with the other reading "Crib." The rings combine to weigh 100 grams, are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones.