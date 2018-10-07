LOOK: Miami expertly trolls the Florida State turnover bag after comeback victory

The sunshine state rivalry between Miami and Florida State is one of the best in college football, and it didn't disappoint on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens. No. 17 Miami came back from a 20-point, second-half hole to top the Seminoles 28-27. In that second half, the Hurricanes forced three Seminoles turnovers, which resulted in three appearances of the famed "turnover chain."

How did Miami celebrate after the win? By making fun of Florida State's "turnover backpack" in the internet, of course.

That is nicely done, 'Canes. And not a bad way to celebrate your largest comeback over Florida State of all time.

The turnovers also staved off disaster for coach Mark Richt's crew. A loss to sputtering Florida State would have been their first conference loss of the year and give their heated rival something to brag about in what has been a lost season through the first month. A stellar comeback in a rivalry game could give the Hurricanes some confidence as they head into a tricky road game against Virginia next week.