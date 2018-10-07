LOOK: Miami expertly trolls the Florida State turnover bag after comeback victory
Internet rivalries are fun, too
The sunshine state rivalry between Miami and Florida State is one of the best in college football, and it didn't disappoint on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens. No. 17 Miami came back from a 20-point, second-half hole to top the Seminoles 28-27. In that second half, the Hurricanes forced three Seminoles turnovers, which resulted in three appearances of the famed "turnover chain."
How did Miami celebrate after the win? By making fun of Florida State's "turnover backpack" in the internet, of course.
That is nicely done, 'Canes. And not a bad way to celebrate your largest comeback over Florida State of all time.
The turnovers also staved off disaster for coach Mark Richt's crew. A loss to sputtering Florida State would have been their first conference loss of the year and give their heated rival something to brag about in what has been a lost season through the first month. A stellar comeback in a rivalry game could give the Hurricanes some confidence as they head into a tricky road game against Virginia next week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 6 all Saturday long
-
Notre Dame vs. Va. Tech score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Notre Dame faces off against No. 24 Virginia...
-
Florida upsets LSU in The Swamp
Florida picked up its biggest home win in three years by holding off SEC West rival LSU
-
Kentucky at Texas A&M pick, live stream
The No. 13 Wildcats have all the momentum, but go on the road for the first time in a mont...
-
Auburn at Miss. St. pick, live stream
A critical SEC West battle will go down Saturday night in Starkville, Mississippi
-
Notre Dame at Va. Tech pick, live stream
Can Notre Dame keep its playoff hopes alive on the road against Virginia Tech?