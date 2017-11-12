LOOK: Miami has its turnover chain, now meet Kennesaw State's turnover plank

Kennesaw State is 9-1 and closing in on a FCS playoff berth in just its third season of football. Next week, the Owls will host Monmouth for the Big South title. This weekend was highlighted by a dominant win against Charleston Southern that featured the defense recovering four turnovers in the 38-0 win.

The weekend also marked an increase in attention paid to Kennesaw State's "Turnover Plank."

The plank has been a part of the program since the Gardner-Webb game earlier this season and as Kennesaw State success on the field has continued, so has the celebration of this icon and its meaning to the team.

"One of our players took the plank out to the bench for the Gardner-Webb game," head coach Brian Bohannon said after last week's game, per MDJ Online. "I think the plank just kind of hangs out on the sideline, sits on the bench and drinks juice. I don't know."

"The plank is like a person -- like, during the game Saturday, the plank had a snowcap on, because it's cold out."

The Owls' turnover plank is a nod to the Cartoon Network series "Ed, Edd n Eddy." Like Miami's much-publicized turnover chain, the plank is not only awarded and used to help celebrate turnovers, but has become an emotional rallying point for the team during this magical 2017 season.

The turnover plank even gets dressed up in a coat and tie to walk with the players.