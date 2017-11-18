LOOK: Miami sushi restaurant selling a Turnover Chain roll that you have to see
Because sushi is easier to eat than gold, right?
Everybody wants to get their hands on Miami's Turnover Chain, but now you can get your mouth around it, too. At least you can if you like sushi, and who doesn't like sushi?
Sushi Maki, a restaurant in Miami, is capitalizing on the Hurricanes' recent success by selling the Turnover Chain Roll.
It's not as effective at causing turnovers, but it's much easier to digest.
