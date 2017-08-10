LOOK: Miami unveils alternate uniforms for games against Toledo and Georgia Tech

Get ready for 'State of Miami' and 'Miami Nights' uniforms

It's alternate uniform season, and Miami will have two new looks this year courtesy of Adidas.

The school released promotional photos and videos for its "State of Miami" and "Miami Nights" alternate uniforms. 

The green-themed "State of Miami" uniforms will be worn for the Hurricanes' Sept. 23 home game vs. Toledo. They feature bold white stripes with orange accents, and an oversized "U" logo on a white helmet. The "Miami Nights" uniforms, which will be worn Oct. 12 vs. Georgia Tech, are all-black, with green stripes, orange accents and a black helmet with the "U" logo.

Adidas released a hype video featuring the two alternate uniforms.

Miami, the preseason pick to win the ACC Coastal at ACC Media Days last month, will open its season on Sept. 2 at home vs. Bethune-Cookman.

