LOOK: Miami unveils new swagged-out touchdown rings to pair with turnover chain

Miami debuted its newest variation of the turnover chain during Saturday's game against No. 8 Florida, but that wasn't the only bling the Hurricanes unleashed. After its first touchdown of the season -- a deflected 25-yard pass from quarterback Jarren Williams to tight end Brevin Jordan -- Miami unveiled its new "touchdown rings."

The flashy accessories go on both hands with "Hurri" on one hand and "Canes" on the other. Here's a closer look:

💍 WE GOT SOME REALLY BIG RINGS 💍



Introducing: Touchdown Rings pic.twitter.com/vRy0YwgRK9 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 25, 2019

Score a touchdown, wear the Touchdown Rings. pic.twitter.com/n5I2luNAKh — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 25, 2019

The touchdown from Williams to Jordan summed up Miami's night in the first half against the Gators. The Canes have caught some breaks by way of a pair of fumbles, one of which should have been reviewed, and a good bounce on the deflected pass that resulted in the score. Still, this is a bit of an unexpected showing from a Miami team that's clearly inspired.

Williams overall has been solid, too, with 154 yards passing and no turnovers in the first 30 minutes. He's made some freshman mistakes at times, but considering Miami's offensive line may be truly bad, he's stepped up to make some big-time throws. The connection he has with Jordan should be a matchup issue all season long for opposing defenses.