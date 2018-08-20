LOOK: Miami unveils new uniforms made from upcycled materials to be worn vs. LSU

The Miami Hurricanes' newest uniforms have something special about them, and it isn't just the look. Adidas has partnered with "Parley for the Oceans" to create new uniforms for the Canes made from plastic-waste materials from the ocean. The jerseys are to serve as a call to end plastic pollution in oceans.

They'll be worn for the Hurricanes' opener against LSU in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Miami's Twitter feed was full of both promotion for the jerseys and a call to reduce waste in the oceans.

On Aug. 27, the uniforms will be auctioned off. Proceeds will go to Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to fund educational research.

Starting August 27th, the @CanesFootball x @parleyxxx A1 uniforms will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the @UMiamiRSMAS to launch a fund for educational research.#DefendersOfTheDeep #adidasParley #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/WCnfFX1nub — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 20, 2018

The connection to Parley comes in the green pattern within the team's numbers.

Outside of that pattern, aesthetically these aren't a huge deviation for Miami. They're orange jerseys with green sleeves, instead of the more classic-looking green stripe. They'll certainly still look like Miami on the field.

The Hurricanes will face LSU on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the 2018 AdvoCare Classic. The Hurricanes will open the season ranked eighth in the AP Top 25 poll after finishing 2017 with three straight losses. They have their sets sight higher this year, as they try once again to unseat Clemson in the ACC.