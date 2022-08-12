Miami coach Mario Cristobal hopes to finally bring back the swagger that made "The U" one of the top college football programs in the country throughout the 1980s into the early 2000s. But to bring back the swagger, you have to play well. And to play well, it helps to look good. The Hurricanes are dipping into the uniform game to make it happen, releasing an alternate combination through Adidas on Friday called "Miami Nights" that provides the flair that can only be found in South Beach.

Paying tribute to the South Florida vibe is neon piping on the helmet, jersey and pants, along with a contrasting black uniform to really make the colors pop. While Miami used to be at the center of the college football world, its fashion sense certainly hasn't gone anywhere. The school has not released when the new uniforms will be worn on the gridiron this fall, but jerseys will go on sale to the public on Aug. 15.

Here's a look at the video that was released on the team's Twitter account:

Cristobal, who was an offensive lineman for Miami from 1989-92, was in the thick of the glory days of the program as a member of two national title teams (1989 and 1991) and as an assistant on the Hurricanes coaching staff over six seasons. He took over the program from Manny Diaz during the offseason after posting a 35-13 record in five seasons leading the Oregon Ducks.