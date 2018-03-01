LOOK: Michigan features Ohio State legends in Wolverine recruiting materials

Well ... this is awkward

Rivalries make for strange bedfellows sometimes. None stranger than when it's your biggest rival.

Michigan recently hired Ed Warinner to be its offensive line coach, and it was a smart hire because Warinner has been an excellent offensive line coach for a long time. It also leads to awkward moments like this one in which Michigan sent out a recruiting graphic touting Warinner's success, solely featuring players Warinner coached at Ohio State.

warinner.jpg

via GIPHY

If Ohio State starts including Michigan players in its recruiting materials the world might just collapse in upon itself.

