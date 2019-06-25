LOOK: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh drilled playing baseball with son ahead of College World Series Game 2
That's what you call a liner up the middle
One of the newest stats in baseball these days is "exit velocity," and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's son has some serious exit velocity during backyard baseball games with his dad.
Harbaugh posted a video prior to Michigan's matchup vs. Vanderbilt in the second game of the College World Series championship series, and his son looks like he could join the Wolverines in Omaha and keep their bats sizzling.
Michigan topped Vanderbilt 7-4 in Game 1 on Monday night, and can clinch its first national championship in baseball since 1962 with a win on Tuesday.
It's somewhat surprising that Harbaugh didn't make it to Omaha to see the event itself. After all, the's the same guy who brought his baseball glove to Game 5 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians in 2016. He's also been known to wear cleats on the sidelines for more traction while coaching.
After getting drilled by his own son, maybe Harbaugh should consider adding some catcher's gear to his baseball wardrobe just to make sure he's healthy enough to take the field with the Wolverines this fall.
