LOOK: Michigan set to debut blue end zones at the Big House for 2018 season

When fans head to Michigan Stadium this season to watch the Wolverines take the field, the end zones will have a different look to them. The program announced Friday that blue end zones will be coming to the Big House for the first time in history this season as Michigan aims for a Big Ten championship.

Blue end zones are coming to Michigan Stadium for the first time in program history. 🔵🔵🔵#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/dImv2jAskA — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 15, 2018

Previously inside Michigan Stadium, the end zones featured the natural grass with "Michigan" spelled out in the school's traditional block lettering with maize coloring. While this will mark the first time blue end zones are featured inside the Ann Arbor stadium, they have been used for the Wolverines previously, including their 1998 Rose Bowl victory over Washington State. That win earned Michigan a share of the national championship with Nebraska.

The end zones are similar to many of our bowl games, including the 1998 @rosebowlgame when Michigan won the national title.



The same maize letters will spell out MICHIGAN in both end zones.#GoBlue 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/XY43GjXB3l — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 15, 2018

Michigan is entering its fourth season under the direction of coach Jim Harbaugh, coming off an 8-5 season in what was considered to be a rebuilding year in 2017. There were inconsistencies all over the field, including at the quarterback position. However, the expectation is that will change this season with Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson favored to earn the starting nod under center.

Overall, the Wolverines are expecting many positive changes in 2018, and I suppose you can count the colorful new end zones among them. Still, the only change Michigan fans truly care about is finally getting the best of Ohio State -- something Harbaugh has failed to accomplish since his celebrated arrival in Ann Arbor.