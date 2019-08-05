LOOK: Michigan State unveils some the most hideous alternate uniforms ever seen
What are we doing here, Sparty?
I swore before last season that I was done writing about and critiquing uniform choices by college football teams, or any team for that matter. I had come to the conclusion that I was too concerned about something that didn't matter in the end. Some uniforms were good, some were bad, none mattered as much as the game the players wearing them were competing in.
I enjoyed the time away from caring about uniforms, too. I felt free. But now I've been sucked back in by uniforms so awful that I could not just sit by in silence and allow them to happen.
Ladies and gentlemen, look at what Michigan State announced in April.
Why? Why do this to yourselves?
These uniforms look like an off-brand Oregon.
These uniforms look like the result of some wealthy celebrity paying off a school so her kid can get a degree in graphic design from them.
These uniforms look like they bought Fyre Festival tickets.
These uniforms are somehow more difficult to look at than Michigan State's offense last season.
And now, four months later, they are real.
Sparty, what are you doing to us? The only hope we have for these is that Michigan State wears them in games fans can just ignore. Here's to hoping these don't hit the field for Ohio State or Michigan in 2019.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
19 storylines for the 2019 season
With fall camp underway, Dennis Dodd takes a look at the key storylines coming up in a few...
-
Report: Ex-Bama LB transfers to Houston
Anoma was the highest-ranked player in the Crimson Tide's 2018 recruiting class
-
Saban denies offering job to Smith
Newly released texts from Urban Meyer say otherwise
-
UTEP QB Locksley reinstated to team
Locksley is the son of new Maryland coach Mike Locksley
-
Texas steals 5-star RB from Ohio State
Robinson was quietly leaning towards the Buckeyes before the Longhorns made a late surge
-
Coach calls player's death act of God
Braeden Bradforth died last August on the first day of practice at Garden City Community C...