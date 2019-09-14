LOOK: Mississippi State QB goes insanely airborne attempting to gain first down vs. Kansas State
Freshman Garrett Shrader took quite the spin on this run in Starkville
Mississippi State lost 31-24 at home to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, but freshman Garrett Shrader did all that he could to keep a drive going late that could have tied the game.
Shrader, who stepped in for an ineffective and banged up Tommy Stevens in the second half, took off on a 4th-and-16 play from the 35-yard line with 2:46 left in what seemed like a last-ditch effort for the Bulldogs to stay in it. He got hemmed up near the sideline and tried to take a leap over the Kansas State defender to convert the first down. Instead, he got put into the spin cycle and created one of the best highlights of Week 3.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Charlotte nearly kept the chains moving. The stretch at the end put the ball awfully close to the first down marker.
The Bulldogs got the ball back with 30 seconds left but couldn't tie it up. Shrader got popped after converting a first down, but the Bulldogs couldn't muster up more heroics in the final seconds Nevertheless, Shrader's effort in a pinch in place of Stevens will go down as one of the top plays of the college football season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the 2019 SEC on CBS slate on Saturday afternoon
-
Florida vs. Kentucky pick, prediction
Can Florida get revenge after being stunned by Kentucky last year?
-
Alabama vs. South Carolina live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama faces South Carolina in the SEC on CBS...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 3
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 3 of the 2019 college football season
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line once again this weekend in Ames
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa State vs. Iowa game 10,000 times.