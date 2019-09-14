LOOK: Mississippi State QB goes insanely airborne attempting to gain first down vs. Kansas State

Mississippi State lost 31-24 at home to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, but freshman Garrett Shrader did all that he could to keep a drive going late that could have tied the game.

Shrader, who stepped in for an ineffective and banged up Tommy Stevens in the second half, took off on a 4th-and-16 play from the 35-yard line with 2:46 left in what seemed like a last-ditch effort for the Bulldogs to stay in it. He got hemmed up near the sideline and tried to take a leap over the Kansas State defender to convert the first down. Instead, he got put into the spin cycle and created one of the best highlights of Week 3.

This effort didn't result in a first down...BUT OH MY GOODNESS. pic.twitter.com/qdKpKldiRG — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 14, 2019

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Charlotte nearly kept the chains moving. The stretch at the end put the ball awfully close to the first down marker.

The Bulldogs got the ball back with 30 seconds left but couldn't tie it up. Shrader got popped after converting a first down, but the Bulldogs couldn't muster up more heroics in the final seconds Nevertheless, Shrader's effort in a pinch in place of Stevens will go down as one of the top plays of the college football season.