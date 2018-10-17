LOOK: Navy continues long tradition of amazing alternate jerseys for game against Army
Navy took the term GOAT a bit literally
Navy vs. Army is a great football game in its own right, but we're really here to see what threads the two teams trot out against each other. Every year, the two academies go all out to try and outclass each other, and Navy is making it tough on Army this year. The team is hearkening back to Bill the Goat for the match-up, incorporating the goat itself into the helmets.
The jerseys themselves are no joke either.
Alternate jerseys in recent seasons have trended towards a much more clean-cut look, and man do these ever exemplify that. These jerseys have flair in all the right places, and it's never too much.
As usual in this rivalry, there's also some historical context for the look. From the Under Armour website:
To match the jersey, the pants were designed in the same shade of navy blue with a stripe down the panel featuring six breaks. This same design is echoed on the helmet, a nod to the United States Navy's original six frigates.
Navy-Army tends to be one of the most popular uniform match-ups in the country. Navy brought out the big guns this season, and the Midshipmen are making Army come for the GOAT.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America
Ed Oliver stands out as the only preseason unanimous selection to carry over to the midsea...
-
College football odds, top Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Second Maryland report expected Friday
The independent investigation is expected to be presented to the board of regents later this...
-
Resume Rankings: Welcome back, LSU
Using a simple mathematical formula to rank teams based on their resumes
-
Second chance 2018 national predictions
Taking a close, detailed and opinionated look at the top of college football at the halfway...
-
Iowa State fined $25,000 by Big 12
A win over a top-10 team is probably worth that chunk of change