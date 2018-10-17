LOOK: Navy continues long tradition of amazing alternate jerseys for game against Army

Navy vs. Army is a great football game in its own right, but we're really here to see what threads the two teams trot out against each other. Every year, the two academies go all out to try and outclass each other, and Navy is making it tough on Army this year. The team is hearkening back to Bill the Goat for the match-up, incorporating the goat itself into the helmets.

The jerseys themselves are no joke either.

The 🐐 of all uniforms. @NavyFB pays tribute to legendary school mascot “Bill The Goat” for the 2018 Army-Navy game. Shop Midshipmen fan gear now. https://t.co/kA4dvSTHmH pic.twitter.com/MLajAq6LjM — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) October 17, 2018

Alternate jerseys in recent seasons have trended towards a much more clean-cut look, and man do these ever exemplify that. These jerseys have flair in all the right places, and it's never too much.

As usual in this rivalry, there's also some historical context for the look. From the Under Armour website:

To match the jersey, the pants were designed in the same shade of navy blue with a stripe down the panel featuring six breaks. This same design is echoed on the helmet, a nod to the United States Navy's original six frigates.

Navy-Army tends to be one of the most popular uniform match-ups in the country. Navy brought out the big guns this season, and the Midshipmen are making Army come for the GOAT.