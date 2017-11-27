LOOK: Navy to wear Blue Angels-inspired uniforms against Army this season
These jerseys never disappoint and this year is no different
You can always count on Navy to put together fantastic uniforms for the Army-Navy Game, and it is not disappointing us in 2017.
The Mids will take the field in uniforms inspired by the Blue Angels, and, well, I'll let you judge for yourself.
Done judging? Your judgment better have been that these are terrific because they are. If you disagree it's probably because you hate things that are awesome.
For shame.
-
CBS Sports 130: Oklahoma is new No. 1
The new college football rankings for all 130 FBS teams heading into Week 14
-
Paths to the College Football Playoff
Alabama needs some help, but it can wind up in the 2017 playoff with a little luck
-
Kiffin gets recruited by Vols Twitter
Kiffin's success at FAU and a catastrophic Sunday in Knoxville are a cocktail for sad ment...
-
Urban Meyer, Belichick support Schiano
Tennessee backed out of hiring Schiano after an angry fan reaction to the news
-
Currie releases statement on Schiano
The craziest coaching search of all time continues
-
Chip Kelly's curious but wise choice
Kelly's former Oregon cohorts and friends never thought this would happen
Add a Comment