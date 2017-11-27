LOOK: Navy to wear Blue Angels-inspired uniforms against Army this season

These jerseys never disappoint and this year is no different

You can always count on Navy to put together fantastic uniforms for the Army-Navy Game, and it is not disappointing us in 2017.

The Mids will take the field in uniforms inspired by the Blue Angels, and, well, I'll let you judge for yourself.

Done judging? Your judgment better have been that these are terrific because they are. If you disagree it's probably because you hate things that are awesome.

For shame.

