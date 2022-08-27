Fans at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland were treated to free beer and food during a Big Ten matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats after the stadium began giving concessions away due to an Internet outage. According to a report by the Omaha World-Herald, the stadium's credit card machines were unable to get a WiFi connection, and the stadium was also unable to take cash as payment.

As a result, fans ended up able to get as much beer as they could carry, as well as food such as chips (fries) and hot dogs. All at no cost to them.

"Nothing is free in Ireland — but this is!", said a Dublin man in attendance.

The free food and alcohol was an extra treat for fans, as Saturday's Big Ten game marked the first college football matchup held in Dublin since 2016. According to USA Today, an estimated 13,000 American fans made the trip overseas to see the game, which also marked the first-ever Northwestern game held outside the United States.