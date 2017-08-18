LOOK: Notre Dame unveils great Rockne Heritage Uniforms, best alternates of 2017?
The Irish will wear them on Nov. 18 against Navy
Notre Dame is a program with a long, rich history, and on Nov. 18 it's going to honor one of the men who helped build its lasting legacy. When the Irish take the field against Navy on that Saturday afternoon, they'll be wearing special Rockne Heritage Uniforms honoring Knute Rockne, who played for Notre Dame for 1910-13 and led the team as coach from 1918-30, winning five national championships.
The school unveiled the uniforms on Friday.
The uniforms are pretty sweet, and I particularly like the shoes and how they're designed to look old when they're anything but.
Of course, I'm sure what Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly loves about the uniforms is that he can blame them if the Irish lose the game.
