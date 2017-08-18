LOOK: Notre Dame unveils great Rockne Heritage Uniforms, best alternates of 2017?

The Irish will wear them on Nov. 18 against Navy

Notre Dame is a program with a long, rich history, and on Nov. 18 it's going to honor one of the men who helped build its lasting legacy. When the Irish take the field against Navy on that Saturday afternoon, they'll be wearing special Rockne Heritage Uniforms honoring Knute Rockne, who played for Notre Dame for 1910-13 and led the team as coach from 1918-30, winning five national championships.

The school unveiled the uniforms on Friday.

The uniforms are pretty sweet, and I particularly like the shoes and how they're designed to look old when they're anything but.

Of course, I'm sure what Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly loves about the uniforms is that he can blame them if the Irish lose the game.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

