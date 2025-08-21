In a move that only college football fans can truly understand and appreciate, Notre Dame is revamping its iconic "Leprechaun" logo ahead of the 2025-26 athletic calendar. The Fighting Irish unveiled a football-toting leprechaun Thursday, the first in a series of sports-specific leprechauns aimed at representing each sport that the university sponsors.

"The Leprechaun represents the tenacious and determined spirit of the Fighting Irish, a relentless desire to seize every opportunity with unity, clarity and purpose though the odds be great or small," Notre Dame said in a statement. "This logo, drawn from a legacy known around the world, represents Fighting Irish Football."

The new Leprechaun will feature on Notre Dame's sidelines during home games this season and, according to the announcement, into the future. Its design, developed by the university's in-house media team, was inspired "by photo, fundamentals and running styles from former and current student-athletes."

Notre Dame's reveal video specifically highlights former Irish wide receiver/running back Raghib Ismail, linebacker Manti Te'o, running back Kyren Williams and defensive back Xavier Watts.

Notre Dame hosts its first home game on Sept. 13 against Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish beat the Aggies 23-13 in College Station, Texas last season.