LOOK: Ohio State going with all-white alternate uniforms for Michigan game

Ohio State and Michigan meeting on the final Saturday of the regular season is one of the oldest traditions in college football, and Ohio State debuting a new alternate uniform for the game is a more recent one.

This year the new tradition will continue, as Ohio State unveiled the white uniforms it will wear against the Wolverines this season.

The new look for the Buckeyes. Eric Wagner

From Nike:

It's the first time this season that the team will wear all-white jerseys and pants (incorporating the Nike Vapor Untouchable Speed uniform). Gray accents and a metallic silver pattern throughout the uniform honor the Buckeyes' tradition of toughness and remind their rivals of their hard earned (and re-earned) nickname, the Silver Bullets, which describes the squad's historically staunch defense.

What do you think? I have to say, while I typically prefer classic teams sticking with their classic look in classic games, I have a hard time being mad about these. It's a nice, clean look.

Eric Wagner