The college football rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is one of the fiercest in the sports world. The two sides certainly never miss a chance to take a jab at one another.

On Thursday, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reported that Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh are nearing an agreement on a contract extension, and Harbaugh and the Wolverines since have agreed to a new deal. Following the initial report, Bleacher Report tweeted out the news and Ohio State football's official Twitter account liked the tweet.

Then the Buckeyes took it a step further. The official Ohio State football Twitter account replied to the Bleacher Report tweet with a photo of star running back Trey Sermon smiling, which was taken during Ohio State's win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff last weekend.

Ohio State is taking the trolling to this level because Harbaugh hasn't had any success when the two teams have battled during his tenure in Ann Arbor. In fact, Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State and Michigan has been outscored 221-126 in those meetings. Aside from a 30-27 loss in the 2016 meeting, Harbaugh and the Wolverines have lost by double-digits to the Buckeyes in every matchup. The two teams didn't get a chance to face off in 2020 because their game was canceled as a result of COVID-19.

Now Harbaugh's contract was set to expire following the 2021 season, so he was going to get a new contract to stay with the Wolverines if they chose to bring him back. However, he was being paid like one of the top coaches in college football as he made $8 million during the 2020 season. Now Harbaugh is set to make an estimated $4 million per year with this new deal.

It was certainly a down year for the Michigan football program in 2020. After all, the Wolverines went just 2-4 in a shortened season with their last three games being canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.