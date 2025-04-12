The bling was on display Saturday inside The Horseshoe. Ohio State unveiled its national championship rings during the Buckeyes' spring game to honor last season's national championship.

When Ohio State coach Ryan Day got his first look at the championship rings, he was wowed by the size and intricacies of them. "Look how big this thing is," Day said. "Holy smokes. Man, oh, man."

Earlier in the week Day talked about what championship rings mean to him and his team during a radio interview with 97.1 the Fan.

"It's really become like a trophy," Day said. "I don't think the guys really wear their rings, but it's a trophy and it's more the symbolism of what we all dreamed of this year. So to see that actually in person, the guys did a great job. We had a ring committee on the team, the guys put those together, they came out beautiful."

A giddy group of graduating Buckeyes players including Jack Sawyer, Will Howard and Donovan Jackson were in attendance to show off the three rings each received for making and winning the College Football Playoff. Within one of the rings, there is a compartment that has confetti from the night the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame to win the national championship inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ohio State defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to win the first-ever 12-team CFP.