LOOK: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State to wear 'Stop Opioids' sticker for Bedlam game
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are teaming up to bring awareness to the state's opioid crisis
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are joining together to draw attention to opioid abuse in their state with "Stop Opioids" helmet stickers in Saturday's rivalry game. Mock-ups of the design for both teams were revealed to reporters during Monday's media availability in Stillwater.
The nation's opioid crisis was declared a "public health emergency" last week by President Donald Trump, though the state of Oklahoma has been working on ways to reduce deaths by opioids and drug abuse in its state for several years now. According to the Tulsa World, "the state was first to establish a prescription monitoring database and was the first to have real-time reporting of prescriptions as they are filled."
State legislators are currently considering new proposals for fighting the opioid crisis in Oklahoma, and as every Cowboys and Sooners fan tunes in for Bedlam on Saturday, there will be an effort to bring awareness to this issue with helmet stickers.
