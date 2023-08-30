Thanks to name, image, and likeness policies, college athletes around the country can beef up their bank accounts with endorsement deals. Oklahoma quarterback General Booty has now literally cashed in on his name thanks to an underwear deal with Rock 'Em Socks.

This collaboration between Booty and Rock 'Em Socks is perhaps the most obvious NIL partnership in history. The company announced the deal with a video and pictures of Booty in underwear that says "BOOTY" across the back.

The company is also offering socks with Booty's face on them, as well as Peaches editions of the socks and underwear.

Since coming to Oklahoma from Tyler Junior College in Texas, Booty has managed to make the most out of his NIL opportunities. Booty already has an NIL deal with a skin care company, and he has his own merchandise line.

Although Booty is behind a couple other quarterbacks on the Sooners' depth chart, he has shown that it is possible to earn some money by getting creative with NIL deals. We'll see what else Booty is able to come up with in the future.

Booty and the Sooners open their 2023 season with a home game against Arkansas State on Saturday at noon ET.