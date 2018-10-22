LOOK: Oklahoma State to rock 1988 Barry Sanders throwbacks for Homecoming game against Texas

Barry Sanders will serve as grand marshal for Oklahoma State's homecoming on Saturday, a festive weekend capped by what might be a not-so-festive game against No. 6 Texas. However, even if the 4-3 Pokes fall to the suddenly-surging Longhorns, they'll at least look good while doing it.

OSU will rock these 1988 throwback uniforms to honor Sanders' insane 1988 season. The Heisman Trophy winner that year posted 2,850 yards and 44 touchdowns in just 12 games (including OSU's Holiday Bowl appearance against Wyoming).

The uniforms will include a 30-year commemorative patch and have Sanders' name and number stitched on the inside of the neck. They are more or less an exact match to the 1988 uniforms with the block lettering across the chest, thick stripe down the pants and old school "OSU" logo on the helmet.

OSU revealed the unis in a video on Monday and released photos of them.

Additionally, Nike put out a statement on the uniforms and threw a Sanders throwback jersey for sale on its site for $100. Here's more from Nike.

Sanders calls his time at Oklahoma State a destination in and of itself, not just the means to a professional end. He'd later become one of the greatest running backs of all time, but that collective fan spirit in Stillwater remains special to him. "It was like two different worlds between college and the pros," Sanders says. "The fans and the players, they're like one. Being in college, you feel like you're more a part of the community. It was certainly like that at Stillwater."

In addition to the uniform, Oklahoma State has a statue planned for Sanders "earlier rather than later," according to deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg. As Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have created more traction as a national program, honoring their past (and recent past) has become of the highest value. Here's the Oklahoman.

Gundy has worked to get improvements in the team areas of the stadium -- primarily where they host recruits -- to recognize notable moments like bowl appearances, the 2011 Big 12 title, and of course, Sanders' Heisman Trophy-winning season. "We've got a lot of ground to make up to display the success that we've had here, and our great players," Gundy said. "This is a step, with bringing (Sanders) back. At some point, we will display more. We're not there yet, but that is something I think is important."

Here are a few more photos of the killer throwbacks for this Saturday's game against Texas.

OSU Athletics

OSU Athletics

OSU Athletics

OSU Athletics