LOOK: Oklahoma unveils Bob Stoops statue prior to its spring football game
Stoops won the 2000 national title and 10 Big 12 championships in 18 seasons in Norman
Spring football games give coaches a chance to put players in game-like situations, but they can also serve as a perfect opportunity to honor all-time greats. Oklahoma did just that on Saturday afternoon prior to its spring game when it unveiled a statue honoring legendary coach Bob Stoops, one complete with his signature visor.
Stoops went 190-48 in 18 years as the Sooners' coach from 1999-2016. He won 10 Big 12 titles, claimed the national championship in 2000 and was the Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 2000 and 2003.
He joins Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer -- the only other 100-win coaches in the program's history -- who have statues at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Stoops retired in June 2017, allowing offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley to take over on a full-time basis. In his first season as a head coach anywhere, Riley led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
