LOOK: Oregon releases uniforms designed by cancer patients for Nebraska game

Oregon's football program has become synonymous with unique uniform designs thanks to its relationship with Nike.

On Thursday, the Ducks released their best uniform yet.

The Week 2 uniforms for the matchup at Nebraska will feature uniforms designed by Sophia, Ethan and Joe -- three cancer patients at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

More than a game when @OregonFootball takes on Nebraska in Week 2. Win the fight. #StompOutCancer. pic.twitter.com/aSuI57wiby — GoDucks (@GoDucks) August 24, 2017

Joe McDonald, Sophia Malinoski and Ethan Frank Nike / University of Oregon

Ethan Frank, 13, designed the jersey and gloves. The gloves come together and say "overcome" on the knuckles -- a tribute to Ethan's words that he lives by following surgery for his brain cancer. Sophia Malinoski, 10, put her mark on the helmet, sideline gear and fan apparel that features the Oregon duck "stomping out" cancer. Joe McDonald, 14, designed the cleats, socks and pants for his favorite team with a camouflage scene of the Eugene landscape.

"We will do everything in our power to play with the same tenacity exemplified by Sophia, Ethan, Joe, and wearing this uniform is a great chance to honor them and their spirit and efforts," coach Willie Taggart said in a release from the school.

Out of all of the uniforms that Oregon has ever worn, this one will be the most special variation.

"I really think this is the most important uniform that Oregon has ever worn," said Nike creative director Todd Van Horne in a video released by the school. "I really hope it raises the funding and awareness to beat childhood cancer."

Well done, Oregon. Well done.

Oregon opens its first season under Taggart at home on Sept. 2 against Southern Utah.