LOOK: Oregon's sweet neon green uniforms for Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State

The Ducks and Broncos tee it up at 3:30 p.m. ET

Oregon will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday afternoon, so of course the uniform for the Ducks has to be green.

The school released its uniform combination for the game on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, and the Ducks will have a very Vegas feel. They will sport green jerseys and pants with a sliver helmet. The color of money and a silver lid? It doesn't get more Vegas than that.

Former offensive line coach Mario Cristobal will coach his first game as the head coach in the matchup. He was named interim head coach of the Ducks after Willie Taggart left for Florida State earlier this month, and named to the permanent role on Dec. 8. Cristobal was 27-47 in six seasons at FIU from 2007-12, won the Sun Belt title in 2010 and was named the conference coach of the year.

The Ducks and Broncos will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

