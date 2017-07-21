LOOK: Oxford newspaper hits a home run with Ole Miss, Hugh Freeze headline

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze resigned from his job on Thursday evening after some concerning behavior trends surfaced.

Thanks to a lawsuit filed against the school by former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, the athletic department became aware of what it referred to as "a pattern of personal misconduct." A pattern that, according to reports, involved calling an escort service on his school-issued phone.

It's an incredibly embarrassing situation not only for Hugh Freeze, but for Ole Miss as well, but if there's any silver lining to come out of it, at least The Oxford Eagle was able to hit a home run with its front page headline.

That's straight fire emoji right there.