LOOK: Patrick Surtain Jr. spurning LSU sent Tigers' message boards into a frenzy

Alabama got a huge National Signing Day win when five-star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. picked the Crimson Tide over SEC West rival LSU. Surtain, the nation's No. 1 ranked corner and top uncommitted prospect coming into signing day (No. 6 nationally, No. 2 in Florida), was considered a sure thing for the Tigers for the longest time. However, whispers recently indicated Alabama had a real shot at landing him.

It's a big get for coach Nick Saban and obviously a tough, unexpected loss for LSU coach Ed Orgeron and staff. At the moment, though, perhaps no one is taking the news harder than LSU fans. A quick glance at the message boards from 247Sports and Scout.com show a fan base that isn't happy at all with their coach.

It's understandable that fans would be upset at this last-minute loss. Surtain was one of the top recruits in the country and will now be playing against the Tigers for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, it is just one player; there are a lot of individual wins, losses and unexpected turns in recruiting. The results of those situations typically aren't known for 2-3 years.