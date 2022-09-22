Chad Powers is the latest quarterback phenom to excite fans of the Penn State football program. Of course, he cannot play a snap for the Nittany Lions because he is Eli Manning's alter ego, but the program is still cashing in on his popularity.

On a recent episode of Eli's Places, Manning used long hair, a mustache and a fake nose to disguise himself as Chad Powers and work out during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. The video went viral, and Powers has become an online sensation.

Now, Penn State is selling T-shirts featuring an image of Powers and his now viral quote, "Think fast, run fast." Additionally, $15 from each sale will benefit the team's walk-on players.

Penn State is also hosting a Powers-inspired 40-yard dash competition before Saturday's game vs. Central Michigan. If fans can beat Powers' time of 5.49 seconds, they'll get a free "Think fast, run fast" shirt.

The Chad Powers bit was such a success that some television studios are already trying to make a show based around the character. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions was "flooded" with requests to create a Chad Powers show.

At least one concept was similar to Ted Lasso, a series about an American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer club. For now, Powers will remain a Penn State urban legend.